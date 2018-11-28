WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - There are wrecks and incidents where first responders are needed, and students at Ware Shoals High School are learning life-saving lessons.
"Getting better at everything," Clay Wells said.
Wells is a senior at Ware Shoals and a member of a special squad with a goal.
"I want to become a full-time firefighter."
The name of the squad is Squad 51. It's a team of student first-responders who are trained to answer emergency calls at three campuses in Ware Shoals School District 51.
"A student threw his back out while lifting weights," Wells said."We actually helped backboard the patient."
There are 13 Squad 51 members and they are also volunteer firefighters. Wells trains with the Western Laurens Fire Department and at Ware Shoals with the squad.
"I think that really prepares us, "he said.
Kiara Williams is also a Squad 51 member.
"We had to do CPR, we had to use a tourniquet," she said."I can use it anywhere and anytime that I need to use it."
Williams is a freshman, and all freshmen students are CPR trained. Williams learned about Squad 51 during her CPR training.
"We've been called over a code yellow and that was during training," she said.
The training comes from Eric Cox. He's the safety coordinator with the school district.
"We wanted to be trained and prepared to be our own personal responders," Cox said.
When there's an emergency, an announcement over the Public Address System at schools.
"Signal green, Singapore yellow, signal red to specific the severity," Cox said. "They know how to respond. This is a way for our young people to start early and give back to our community."
Squad 51 responds to emergency calls with the help of school nurses. The squad is trained based on the American Heart Association guidelines as well as the Stop the Bleed program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.