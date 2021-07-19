WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Students were sent home early after a gas leak at Hazelwood Elementary School Monday, according to Haywood County Schools.
The leak was found in an outside parking area on the southeast side of the school, according to the district.
Maintenance and emergency services were called after an employee smelled propane.
Summer school students and summer childcare students were taken to the soccer field adjacent to the school for safety.
Parents were then notified by a Remind notification and the students were then dismissed early.
“I want to thank the prompt and organized response of school staff, our maintenance department, local fire officials, and others responding to the situation,” said Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte. “When I arrived at the school, students were being loaded on buses and in cars by school staff. Fire officials were managing the leak site and staff members were managing traffic. I am so thankful for our people. When something like this happens, our people go to work.”
Repair crews began working on the leak once students and staff were off campus and no other schools were involved.
An update on Tuesday’s schedule will be posted on the school system webpage later Monday evening.
