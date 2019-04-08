GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday morning, students and faculty gathered to remember Trinity Brandasia Harrison of Greenwood who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
The district had announced on their Facebook page that students would gather in the school's auditorium to allow the students to grieve with people on hand to help process the loss of Harrison.
Students were encouraged to wear blue to remember Trinity. On one of her last posts on Facebook, Trinity posted a three picture collage of herself in her blue prom dress captioning it, "Had to be a blue belle".
Along with the students, staff, faculty and administration for the school, multiple religious leaders in the community along with a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol spoke about the loss of Harrison and prayed with students.
Students were allowed to stay in the auditorium to grieve as long as they needed and the school had grief counselors on hand if students wanted to talk to someone. Students were encouraged to remember Trinity, grieve for her, and find comfort in others.
It was Sunday morning when the Greenville County Coroner announced that Harrison had passed away after an accident on Highway 25.
According to troopers, Harrison was a passenger in a 2013 Dodge that was traveling north on Highway 25. The driver of a 1999 Volkswagen was heading south.
At 11:35 p.m. troopers say the Volkswagen drifted left of center and hit the Dodge head-on.
Both drivers were seat belted and injured. They were transported via helicopter to the hospital where their conditions remain unknown.
The Greenville County Coroner said the passenger of the Dodge, 18-year-old Trinity Harrison was also transported to the hospital.
She unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.
THE COMMUNITY GRIEVES
Later Sunday afternoon, Dr. Fay Sprouse, the Greenwood District 51 Superintendent, confirmed that Harrison was a senior at Ware Shoals High School senior.
Sprouse said Harrison was on her way home from prom when they were hit:
It is with a heavy heart that I contact you this morning to tell you of a student’s death. Ware Shoals High School senior, Trinity Harrison, was on her way home from prom last night when a car struck the vehicle she was in. Please be in prayer for her family, for her friends, and for our school family. A hole is in the fabric of our tightly knit community. We will hold hands as we celebrate her life while dealing with our loss.
Greenwood District 50 School Board took to Facebook to share their grief with the community as well:
We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of last night’s wreck that took the life of Trinity Harrison following her senior prom. Many of us knew family well and we cannot imagine the grief and the anguish they are experiencing. Drinking and driving is, by far, one of the most selfish acts because it is the innocent ones who suffer at the hands of your recklessness. Please do not drink and drive, folks.
Carter Owen, 27, was the driver of the Volkswagen. He has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
The accident remains under investigation by both Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.
