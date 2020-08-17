Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students in parts of the Upstate and Western North Carolina are headed back to school today, some for the first time in 5 months.
Today, classes begin for schools in Abbeville County, all seven districts in Spartanburg County, Buncombe County in North Carolina as well as several other districts in Western North Carolina.
Also today, students in Greenville County begin their LEAP week which stands for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare. The week will be used for students to meet their teachers and classmates, pick up Chromebooks and learn about the safety precautions each school has in place. All students in Greenville County are set to have their first day on August 24.
In some districts, students and teachers will be required to wear masks and take precautions like self-checking against symptoms, temperature screenings, and washing their hands.
For a complete list of back-to-school dates, click here.
More news: On/off storm chances return for the week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.