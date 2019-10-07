GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said they are investigating after a school bus was struck in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 4:30 at the intersection of South Suber Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Greenville County Schools said 45 students from Greer Middle and Greer High schools were on board at the time.
No students were hurt.
Some students were picked up by parents and the district said the rest will arrive by bus about half-an-hour later than normal.
Police said the bus did not have any visible damage.
Anyone with information about the other vehicle should call the Greer Police Department.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Death investigation underway after woman found dead in car outside Greenville apartment complex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.