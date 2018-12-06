TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police said a vehicle that had been reported stolen was involved in the crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 8:43 p.m. in front of the North Hampton Market shopping plaza.
Lieutenant Patrick Fortenberry with Greer Police said a Toyota Corolla was stopped at a red light when it was rear ended by a speeding 2016 Honda Accord.
The Corolla was knocked onto its side by the impact and the Honda continued to veer toward the median, where it struck a 1998 Honda that was waiting to make a left turn.
Joshua Daniel Burgess, of Elizabeth Drive in Greenville, was driving the Corolla that was struck, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greenville County Schools confirmed Thursday that Burgess was a senior at Wade Hampton High School. Burgess was also a football player and participated in the school’s Project Lead the Way Engineering program.
Officials said Greenville County Schools grief counselors were on campus Thursday at Wade Hampton High to assist students and staff.
Police said two others from the Corolla were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The drover of the Honda Accord was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police said the Honda Accord had been reported stolen earlier Wednesday evening.
"The Greer Police Department’s Traffic Team and the detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation into this incident and upon the conclusion of the investigation appropriate charges will be made," Fortenberry said in a news release Thursday.
THURSDAY EVENING VIGIL
Officials with Greenville County Schools said a student group is organizing a vigil for Joshua Burgess at 7 p.m. Thursday in the school parking lot. The Taylors Youth Association's Facebook page says Burgess was a coach for the association, helping the 8U team along with different camps and events for them. The vigil is expected to last from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Those who attend can purchase a candle for $1, with proceeds going towards Burgess's family.
