SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- School hasn't started yet in Spartanburg County Schools District 2, but Rhonda Shirley is already dropping her sixth grader off at Rainbow Lake Middle School to see what class will be like during the pandemic.
"I think today's a good day for him just to kind of get acclimated a little bit," Shirley said.
The preview is part of the district's new LEAP days, which are extra instructional days the South Carolina General Assembly approved funding for earlier this year.
Districts choosing to participate are blocking off days before the semester starts to review content missed during eLearning in the spring and preview the fall semester.
LEAP stands for learn, evaluate, analyze and prepare. Rainbow Lake Middle School principal Trent Hardee said this is the first time the incoming sixth grade class has been inside the school.
"We gave them a tour of the facility, showed them our new safety procedures and our policies," he said. "We gave them an opportunity to practice."
Arrows line the floor in the hall to direct foot traffic and everyone is required to wear a mask.
Sixth grade student Jayden isn’t happy about that, but he is excited to get a Chromebook.
"It's my first time ever having a computer to be able to take home," he said.
Students will rely on the technology this fall.
When the semester starts, they will have three days of classes online at home and two at school in person.
Shirley said she's glad her son was able to see what his in-person days would look like.
"[I like] just to have the ability to come in and tour the school and meet some new teachers and hopefully too he'll be able to see some of his friends he hasn't been able to see for a few months," she said.
School starts on Aug. 17, but after LEAP day Jayden said he's ready.
"It will be awesome this year," he said.
LEAP days continue in Spartanburg County School District 2 through Thursday.
Greenville County Schools will begin its week of LEAP days on Aug. 17.
