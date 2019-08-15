Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday and Saturday, students at Clemson University will begin moving in to dorms based on assigned move-in dates.
New students beginning their Fall Semester at Clemson, including first year and transfer students, will be allowed to move in between 8 a.m. - and 3 p.m. on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17 based on their schedule move-in time.
Communities moving in on the 16th include:
- Byrnes & Lever
- Calhoun & Thornhill
- Douthit East
- Gressette & Mickel
- Holmes
Communities set to move in on the 17th include:
- Douthit West
- Manning & Mauldin
- Cribb & DesChamps
- McCabe
- Shoeboxes
- Lightsey Bridge (Bridge)
- Calhoun Courts (S1, S3, S5, S7 - Bridge)
Officials say early move in is possible, but requires an approved early-arrival request. If you need to make an early arrive request, it can be made by clicking here.
On Monday, August 19, the academic year will officials begin and the university will be holding its Convocation in Little John Coliseum.
Freshmen, transfer and graduate students, along with faculty and staff, are invited to take part in the annual ceremony and hear remarks from a number of distinguished speakers, including President James P. Clements.
More news: Flying Biscuit Cafe set to land in downtown Greenville this summer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.