SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Seven said eight students were taken to the hospital to get checked out after a school was was struck by another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Hillside Drive near Hawes Drive.
SCHP says the bus was traveling East on Hillside Drive when an unknown, dark colored vehicle travelling North on Hawes Drive collided with the right rear tire of the bus.
Troopers say 35 people were on board, including the bus driver.
Parents of the eight children taken to the hospital were notified and asked to meet their children at the hospital.
None of the injuries are serious.
The uninjured students were taken home on another bus.
Troopers continue to investigate the incident. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
