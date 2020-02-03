GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The most accident-prone spot in the country is right here in Greenville, according to a new traffic study.
Go Safe Labs, a non profit, released the study after analyzing 1.8 million accidents nationwide between 2018 and 2019.
It found that more than 400 accidents happened at I-85 and Pelham Road, which makes it the biggest accident hotspot in the country.
Two other Greenville locations made the study's top 10 list: the I-85/I-385 interchange and I-85 between Mauldin Road and 291, with 189 and 111 accidents respectively.
One possible reason for these hotspots, according to the study, is construction. While big cities had the most accidents overall, the study found that mid-sized cities with growing populations had the most accident-prone areas.
