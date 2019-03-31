(FOX CAROLINA) -- The science-backed conclusion comes courtesy of a study led by Barnaby Dixson and published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology in 2016.
It determined that men with beards were more likely to be considered long-term relationship material, compared to those without.
According to the study, The masculinity paradox: facial masculinity and beardedness interact to determine women's ratings of men's facial attractiveness:
"In many species, male secondary sexual traits have evolved via female choice as they confer indirect (i.e. genetic) benefits or direct benefits such as enhanced fertility or survival. In humans, the role of men's characteristically masculine androgen‐dependent facial traits in determining men's attractiveness has presented an enduring paradox in studies of human mate preferences. Male‐typical facial features such as a pronounced brow ridge and a more robust jawline may signal underlying health, whereas beards may signal men's age and masculine social dominance. However, masculine faces are judged as more attractive for short‐term relationships over less masculine faces, whereas beards are judged as more attractive than clean‐shaven faces for long‐term relationships. Why such divergent effects occur between preferences for two sexually dimorphic traits remains unresolved."
In other words: A full-blown beard has the ability to mask a masculine face — a face women would otherwise only consider for a short-term relationship — or balance out a feminine face — a face women might not deem "masculine" enough for a long-term relationship; hitting that elusive attractiveness "sweet spot."
Of 8,520 women asked, a mind-blowing 8,520 women (all of them) showed a preference for facial hair when asked to rate men (both with and without facial hair) on a scale from 1 to 6 on attractiveness and on a spectrum of "relationship longevity."
The most-liked facial hair look was a heavy stubble, according to the study.
