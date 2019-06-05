GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new study is raising questions about exactly how healthy chicken is for us.
The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published the research.
It found that red meat and white meat have the same impact on your cholesterol.
This may come as a surprise because there are people who try to eliminate red meat from their diet for heart health.
The manager of the Nutritional Health Center says that often times these studies create what he calls "food anxiety" because the studies don't show the full picture.
He says that at the heart of most diets is a focus on eliminating and he says it's about inclusion, including more plants.
Tom Newberry believes, “We are just giving people food anxiety… Talking about the things that are wrong with food, without really giving them any help. “
Help that Newberry, Business Manager with the Nutritional Health Center, says doesn't come in most of the research released about which foods are good for you.
Newberry says, "this article about is chicken, basically saying that chicken is bad for you, right? Now, you are going to add chicken to that list."
Newberry says, "it can be true, but not helpful it doesn’t even necessarily have to be misleading. Like this study on sugar, it is true that the statistics are there, but you can only love those numbers if you are a public health official right?"
A study released this week says that you must watch out for saturated fat no matter the protein source and says that both red and white meat can have the same impact on your cholesterol.
Marquael Brasley tells FOX Carolina that he is "just making sure that I stay away from beef, pork. A lot of times I try to do fish which is what I have right now. I think it is one of the cleaner foods versus it being you know something saturated and fat and those types of things. Plus it’s a light so it’s not heavy on you."
Marquael Brasley says that he steers away from them both normally as he enjoys a bowl with Tuna at Clean Eatz on Pelham Road.
Researchers say that it is important to remember to not just throw away any one food item based on one study.
Many experts say you can enjoy all the food groups in moderation because the American Heart Association recommends a combo of poultry, fish, veggies and lean red meat for a heart-healthy diet.
Karley Jones, manager Clean Eatz, says “A lot of people come in and want to know if we cater to this diet or that diet or whatever is going on in the news right now and we try to tell people we are not catering to a specific diet, we are catering to a lifestyle so whatever they you want to follow, you can find something here, but we are just about making sure that people are getting well-balanced, healthy, clean meals “
This study focuses on saturated fat and that is only one of the risk factors for heart disease, like extra body weight and lack of exercise.
“I try to as much as possible it is sometimes hard but I do try to at least be aware of what we have and the things that I am putting in my body,” says Brasley.
Newberry says, “how many other restaurants do you have to pass to get to those vegan restaurants? We are not set up to support somebody who is making those types of lifestyle choices.“
Jones says, “People can come in and get a healthy meal that is comparable to a fast food restaurant in price" and they "don’t have an excuse not to eat healthy we cover all their bases for them."
Newberry says the Nutritional Health Center focuses on "whole plants here, because you can’t accidentally over eat them. Right? When’s the last time you went 'oh my god I might have eaten too much spinach… What will happen to me???' Right? You just don’t do that… But you might over eat animals."
He says, "you have no idea what the contents of your food are… Think about your last meal, how many grams of protein were in that meal? Even if you think 'well I ate it out of the package.' Well first of all, you are eating packaged food… Right? So we know that’s not great."
Newberry says it's about taking information from studies like this and also making a lifestyle change so he says that next time you go to a cookout or buffet
He says fill your plate up with plant based items first, wait about 30 minutes and then eat whatever you want, focusing on nourishment and getting full off those items. That will help with avoiding overeating the wrong things.
