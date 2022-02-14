GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.
In the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states by examining educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and race.
South Carolina had a 38 in educational attainment and a 43 in quality of education, leaving the Palmetto State with a total score 38.99.
The study found the following states as the most educated:
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Conneticut
- Colorado
- Vermont
- New Jersey
- Virginia
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Washington
The following are the least educated state according to the study:
- West Virginia
- Mississippi
- Lousiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
