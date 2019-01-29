South Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- A home security system brand called SafeHome conducted a study and found South Carolina to rank No.7 for the the most break ins of any state.
In this state, it was found that 664.7 per 100,000 people were victims of break ins. The study sourced data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Against conventional wisdom, New York had the fewest with 176.3 burglaries per 100,000. More than 9 in 10 reported break-ins took place in major metro areas or smaller cities. The Good News: Burglary rates have fallen by nearly 40% since 1998 (2.3 million vs. 1.4 million.)
Only 2 of the top 10 states were in the eastern time zone.
