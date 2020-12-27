COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new study finds teacher vacancies in South Carolina are up 26% compared to last year.
The findings lead teacher advocates and public education officials to say the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the state's teacher shortage.
Education officials say the vacancies can lead to larger class sizes, more classes taught by long-term substitutes, and some specialized classes not being offered.
Advocates also say the teacher exodus could mean problems long-term for how schools will hire and keep teachers.
State superintendent of education Molly Spearman cited the report to call on state leaders to support and fund teacher recruitment and retention programs.
More news: Reward increased for information leading to arrest, conviction in Nashville explosion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.