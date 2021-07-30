Virus Outbreak CDC Delta

FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, bartender Denis Angelov pours drinks at Tin Pan Alley restaurant in Provincetown, Mass. A study of a large coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown suggests the amount of virus in fully vaccinated people was as great as the viral load in unvaccinated people. Health officials released the study Friday, July 30, 2021, saying it explains their call this week for vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges. The study focused on an outbreak this month in Provincetown, a seaside tourist spot located in the Massachusetts county with the state's highest vaccination rate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

In another big setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots. Health officials on Friday released details of that research, which was key in this week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. The authors say the findings suggest the CDC’s mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country.

