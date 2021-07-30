FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, bartender Denis Angelov pours drinks at Tin Pan Alley restaurant in Provincetown, Mass. A study of a large coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown suggests the amount of virus in fully vaccinated people was as great as the viral load in unvaccinated people. Health officials released the study Friday, July 30, 2021, saying it explains their call this week for vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges. The study focused on an outbreak this month in Provincetown, a seaside tourist spot located in the Massachusetts county with the state's highest vaccination rate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)