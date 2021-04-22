GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Greenville County Crooner's Office will hold a ribbon cutting and tour for a new, interactive substance abuse educational trailer.
According to the coroner's office, this 42 foot enclosed mobile trailer is a tool designed for substance use education in Greenville County.
Coroner Kent Dill said in a news release, "Deaths related to drug use continue to increase at an alarming rate. The trailer will be used to help fight through this community crisis."
The ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office partnered with The Phoenix Center and the ECHO Rx Greenville Coalition to make this happen.
