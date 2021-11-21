FILE - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a session of the summit to support Sudan, May 17, 2021 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris. On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet until elections can be held. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File)