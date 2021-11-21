Sudan

FILE - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a session of the summit to support Sudan, May 17, 2021 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris. On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet until elections can be held. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said Abdalla Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet until elections can be held. The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism.

