CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said Abdalla Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet until elections can be held. The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism.
