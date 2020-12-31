(AP) - No. 3 Ohio State will be going for its first victory over No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.
The game is a semifinal rematch from last season, when Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Clemson also has beaten Ohio State in three previous meetings that all occurred in bowl games since 1978.
Clemson is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and has won two national titles in that span.
Ohio State won its last national championship in the 2014 season when the CFP format debuted.
