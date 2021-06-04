WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday afternoon, the Ware Shoals community came together to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

It comes after Sterlyn Bullock, a student at Ware Shoals High School, died by suicide at the beginning of May.

Organizers of Friday's event invited FOX Carolina to Ware Shoals in the hopes of covering this important topic, and Sterlyn's family gave us permission to share his name and photo.

Eli Morse became friends with Sterlyn in the 4th grade.

"You would have loved him, he was friends with everybody. He'd cheer you up if you had a bad day," the 15-year-old said.

The goal, organizers tell us, to help the family with funeral costs and let the community know that there is help out there if needed.

"Suicide has touched my family personally, including myself and all four of my kids and my husband. So it's very important that we get it out that there that there is other options available and that everybody just needs to realize what options are available," explained Stephanie West, who organized the benefit.

A list of resources for suicide prevention, provided by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, can be found by clicking here.

We found from the Suicide Prevention Lifeline that some of the warning signs of suicide may include talking about wanting to die, extreme mood swings, withdrawing or feeling isolated, among others.

While some of the risk facts we found include hopelessness, family history of suicide, history of trauma and abuse, among more.

"Come to anybody, ask your neighbor, your friend. Speak to a stranger, you never know what response you might get from them that may help. Just to get it out there that people love you," said Tracy Cooper, who is friends with Sterlyn's Mom.

If you or anybody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can always reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

At the benefit, organizers say $2,300 was raised to go towards the family and 25 people donated blood to The Blood Connection in Sterlyn's honor.