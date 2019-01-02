(FOX Carolina) The days are winding down until the National Championship featuring the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide!
While out of town fans are scrambling to get plane tickets and hotel rooms, one company is offering to eliminate the stress of planning to give you and your group an experience you won't forget!
SuiteHop, a marketplace for luxury suites at sporting events, has teamed up with Big Game Air, Tailgate Guys, and Buster to create a luxury package for National Championship attendees.
The package offers a round trip for 20 people on a private jet from anywhere in the U.S.!
The package, which costs $175,000, ensures you and your group will arrive at the stadium via private jet to enjoy a catered tailgate. You'll then be able to watch the game in a private, all inclusive club suite.
But wait, there's more.
You and your group will get VIP transportation back to the airport and be in your own bed the very same day!
To learn more, you can check out all the packages here.
