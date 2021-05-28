GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the CDC released new summer camp guidance that strongly encourages all staff and campers 12 years and older to get vaccinated, recommends campers be assigned to small groups for the camp session, recommends those not vaccinated wear a mask indoors, but say those who are vaccinated can go without their masks and don't have to social distance.

"I think it's a big relief to allow the kids to socialize," said Sarah Kittrell.

The Kittrell's say their two children, ages 8 and 12, have always loved going to summer camp.

"It was hard staying cooped up in our house over the year and now that we have a little bit more freedom it's just a lot of fun especially for the kids," said David Kittrell.

At Roper Mountain Science Center, officials tell FOX Carolina there is definitely interest to have camp again after suspending summer programs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it is a testament that if you look on our website we are, for the very first time in history, at 100 percent capacity for our summer camps. So we've been planning, we are ready and excited," said Amanda Lenar, Community Engagement Specialist at Roper Mountain Science Center.

Roper Mountain Science Center is getting ready to hold their first week of summer camp since 2019 starting on June 7, but with some changes that parents should be aware of.

We found Roper Mountain Science Center, which is part of Greenville County Schools, will strongly encourage masks but has an opt-out for parents, will deep clean the buildings each afternoon, and more.

"We have limited our camp sizes down to 12 to allow for proper social distancing and allow that each child has his or her own materials and aren't sharing different materials," explained Lenar.

The camps at Roper Mountain Science Center are fully booked right now, but officials say sometimes there are last minute cancellations that open up spots.

