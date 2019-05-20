SUMTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a local airman who was reported missing Saturday, May 18.
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, Senior Airman Jose Llanes of Shaw Air Force Base was last seen by his family at his home on Lynam Road Friday, May 17.
He was reported missing the following day.
Deputies say Llanes drives a black 2007 Ford Mustang with a South Carolina license plate.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Lee Monohan at (803) 436-2161 or Sumter Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718.
