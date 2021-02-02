SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Sumter County Sheriff's Office was introduced to the newest member of its K-9 unit, K-9 Kilo, named in memory of fallen deputy, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, whose call sign was Kilo-8.

37-year-old Cpl. Andrew Gillette was fatally wounded while deputies were serving a detention order and eviction notice in February of 2020.

The sheriff's office says K-9 Kilo is trained in narcotics detections, tracking, and subject apprehension. K-9 Kilo and his handler, Cpl. Kirk Carter, received the "Top Dog" award and maintained the highest grade average among the seven K-9 teams taking the course.

