SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Sumter Police addressed the community Tuesday to announce they recovered the remains of a 5-year-old girl killed in early August.
Police say Sharee Bradley was found deceased in her Lantana Apartment, and her 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, was nowhere to be found.
Shortly after the discovery of Bradley, police arrested Daunte Johnson, who they say was seen fleeing from the apartment complex. After speaking with authorities, Johnson revealed he had killed Bradley and her daughter.
Johnson told investigators he dumped the little girl's body in a dumpster near the apartment. A search for Nevaeh began.
On October 21, after months of searching, officials said they finally found the 5-year-old's remains at the Waste Management-Richland County landfill.
400 individuals from more than forty agencies scoured through about 4 million pounds of material to find her. Landfill search experts with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pointed out an area where remains and/or evidence connected to the case might be located.
Police say dozens of authorities from across the state provided resources, expertise and manpower in the recovery effort.
“The local community and the state as a whole have been profoundly impacted by this case,” said Sumter Police Chief Roark. “It is our hope that the recovery of Nevaeh will provide a sense of peace to her family, the community, and the hundreds of men and women who participated in this effort.”
Roark says that though the outcome was not what they wanted, he hopes Nevaeh's family can finally find closure.
The Sumter Police Department continue to work with the Third Circuit Solicitor's Office to bring the case to trial.
