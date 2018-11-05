ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Customers pour into Tucker's Restaurant in Anderson County for a good meal.
"It's wonderful you meet a lot of nice people," Hamid Mohsseni said.
He owns Tucker's as well as Carson's, which sits behind it.
However, Carson's is in the city and Tucker's is in the county, which means customers can't buy alcohol on Sunday at Tucker's.
Mohsseni says some customers are crushed about it, especially during brunch but that could change with a Yes vote for Sunday sales.
"If people would like to have a mimosa or a glass of red wine for dinner they can have that on Sundays," Mohsseni said.
He sees the difference in sales at Carson's compared to Tucker's.
"I feel like we could increase the business about 20 percent on Sundays or 25 percent," Mohsseni said.
He says when visitors off the Interstate find out, they make a detour.
"We lose a lot of business on Sundays because they come in and say 'Do you serve drinks?' And we say no and they go to some other place," Mohsseni said.
Pamela Christopher the President with the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce says that means tax dollars are leaving the county.
"Businesses that are looking to come here that we're looking to recruit - quality of life is a big on them choosing a site and a location," Christopher said.
A hospitality tax issue is also on the ballot.
"The hospitality tax is two cents on every dollar and you would only be assessed that if you eat out," Christopher said.
Even though it's hard for some to digest she says that money would go to help build to fix ball parks and recreational fields for children.
"People think automatically it's going to be taxes across the board. It's not like a property tax," Christopher said.
She says only those who eat out are charged the two-cent tax.
So, she and Mohsseni say a Yes vote could serve up something good for the county.
