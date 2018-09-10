Spartanburg County, SC (FOX Carolina)
Troopers tell us a 62-year-old man died on the scene of an accident after his vehicle ran off the side of the road.
Troopers say the victim, not yet identified, was driving north on S.C. Highway 11 approximately 2 miles south of Chesnee.
According to the highway patrol, the victim ran off the left side of the road, struck a sign, then a tree and died on scene.
Troopers say the victim was not wearing his seat belt.
