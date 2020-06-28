(FOX Carolina) - Thunderstorms swept through the Upstate early Sunday evening, leaving thousands of Duke Energy customers without power.
The utility provider's outage map reports about 8,000 customers are without power as of 7 p.m. in the region. The bulk of the outages show up in the Anderson County area, with 6,000 customers reporting loss of power.
Within Anderson County, most power outages are being reported outside of the downtown area. 1,000 customers without power are located just south of East West Parkway, while another 1,000 are near the Civic Center and Anderson Mall. More scattered outage reports help add to the total. FOX Carolina viewer Kelly Nixon sent video from her parked car, showing heavy rain and small hail pouring down in the area.
Anderson County also saw reports of downed trees in the area, including one near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Camson Road.
Greenville County's approximately 1,000 outages are mostly relegated just outside of the Welcome area. These outages mostly run around US-123, west of White Horse Road, and reach as far north as Latham Road and as far South as Old Easley Bridge Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported to the NWS that a tree was down at Jug Factory Road and Becky Gibson Road, just north of Greer.
The outage area also stretches into eastern Pickens County, where the National Weather Service reports two downed trees as of writing. One downed tree was in the roadway just southwest of Dacusville, but another tree was reported on a house in Liberty.
Spartanburg County also sees more than 1,000 customers without power. The majority of those facing outages are in the Camelot area, just north of John B. White Sr. Boulevard and surrounding I-26. Another affected area surrounds Summerhill Park, on Wofford Street.
FOX Carolina continues to track the latest severe weather in the area. Make sure you've downloaded our free app for your smartphone for the latest weather alerts in your pocket.
