TOWNSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- One family is working to honor a lost loved one as they raise money to create a Memorial Scholarship Fund in his name.
Jack Hunt passed away earlier this year following a boating accident in Abbeville County. We covered this story in March as the details were released.
Hunt's family held a “Sunflowers for Jack” event on Saturday to sell sunflowers and raise money for a memorial scholarship fund to honor him.
The Jack Hunt Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a high school angler and a college bass team each year, according to Hunt's family. They say that Hunt had a passion for fishing and spent a lot of time on the water.
Hunt's family says that the event will happen again on July 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at 210 Jolly Road in Townville, SC. Each stem will cost $2.00, and participants will pick their flowers!
Check out these photos from the event!
