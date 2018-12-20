SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp appeared in court Friday to face the survivors of three of his victims who filed a lawsuit against him after his confessions and convictions for the Superbike killings.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the widows of Scott Dean Ponder, Beverly E.R. Guy and Brian T. Lucas, all who were killed along with Chris Sherbert at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in November 2003.
The case went unsolved until November 2016 when Kohlhepp confessed to the quadruple murder while in custody for kidnapping Kala Brown, who deputies found chained in a shipping container on his Woodruff property, and killing Brown’s boyfriend, Charlie Carver, and another couple, Johnny and Meagan Cox.
Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven life sentences in the South Carolina prison system after pleading guilty in May 2017.
This latest lawsuit against Kohlhepp is seeking damages for wrongful death, trespass, negligence or reckless conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit requests that a jury determine a dollar amount for those damages.
Melissa Brackman, the former wife of Scott Ponder, says this chapter in her life is coming to a close. She says she lost so much that fateful night in 2003.
"The main provider in my life was taken, the father of my child was taken, the grandmother of my child was taken. There's really no dollar amount that could be awarded that would make any sense anyway."
The lawsuit, according to Brackman, is simply one last piece of the puzzle in her life.
"This is all that's left and so you know, once this is over and done with, I feel like we can kind of be done. Be done with this chapter."
Kohlhepp’s property and personal items were auctioned off this summer and the revenue will be paid as damages to his victims’ families.
"Our goal was to make sure that there was nothing left for him to claim even though he'll never be able to take advantage of outside of prison. But we just didn't want him to have anything with his name on it that he could give to somebody else or do anything with," said Brackman.
VICTIMS' FAMILIES FACE KOHLHEPP
Lorraine and Thomas Lucas, parents of Brian Lucas, were the first to take the stand Friday.
“What could possibly be so wrong that you could walk in in broad daylight and kill four people," Lorraine asked. "There is absolutely no answer for that.”
The mother added stated what hurt the most is that Brian's children will never get the chance to know him.
“Because of the man sitting at that table," Lorraine said to Kohlhepp, "Brian Lucas is gone from our lives forever.”
Kohlhepp responded to Lorraine Lucas, saying "With all due respect, ma'am, I'm sorry but your information is incorrect."
Lorraine told the court there is no such thing as closure for their family.
Thomas Lucas reiterated those feelings.
"We have some answers, we have some information, but the pure heartache never goes away," Thomas said.
Katherine Lucas-Guy, Brian Lucas' sister also took the stand, telling Kohlhepp that she was tired of hearing his name in the news.
"This coward does not deserve one more moment in the public's eye," she told the court.
Terry Guy, the former husband of Beverly Guy, also took the stand briefly, along with Robin Olsen, also representing the Lucas family.
Attorneys said an additional hearing would be scheduled to allow the court to hear from Melissa Ponder Brackman , who lives in Arizona.
Kohlhepp did not call any witnesses.
The judge did not make any decisions Friday and said he would take the victims' family testimony under advisement.
After the hearing, Lorraine Lucas spoke about her exchange with Kohlhepp on the stand. She said Kohlhepp wanted to explain his reasoning for the killing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.