Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, FOX Carolina received word that Flat Rock Elementary was placed on lockdown.
We reached out to Anderson School District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp to find out what prompted the lockdown.
Superintendent Hipp said the school was placed on a soft lockdown after they were notified by Anderson County dispatch that they were searching for a suspicious person in the surrounding area.
Hipp said the school was therefore placed on a modified lockdown purely as a precaution. She went on to say the school will remain in the soft lockdown for the rest of the day as a precaution.
We reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office who confirmed they were in the area in regards to a civil dispute.
