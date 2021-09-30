ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A student at Honea Path Elementary School was caught writing a "hit list" during class Tuesday, according to Anderson School District 2 Superintendent Jason Johns.
The district said in a letter to parents that a teacher noticed the student writing down a "hit list" as a journal assignment Tuesday. The teacher immediately referred the student to school administration.
We were told the thorough investigation revealed the student created this list as a journal writing assignment and the student admitted it was a poor attempt at a joke.
"The safety of our students is paramount to creating a healthy and nurturing culture in our schools. I also want to be very clear that at no point in our investigation was there any evidence that the student meant or had the means to carry out a violent act. Again we take all threats with the upmost seriousness and the students has been dealt with per district policy," said Johns.
