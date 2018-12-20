MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Superintendent Mark Garrett with McDowell County Schools said six students were taken to the hospital with injuries after a school bus crashed Thursday afternoon.
28 middle and high school students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.
Five students had minor injuries and were taken to a McDowell County hospital. One student was with a shoulder injury was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
