CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens County School District 56 officials announced that they found a toy gun on Clinton Middle School's campus.
Superintendent David O'Shields said the non-functioning plastic handgun was found following a search of the campus tonight. According to O'Shields, no threats were ever made to any students or staff.
According to O'Shields, there will be an increase in law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow. However, O'Shields said this is only to show the seriousness of the situation.
O'Shields said school safety is their priority, and disciplinary action will be taken following this incident.
