GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week. The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers' first offensive possession. He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina's second possession. The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead. The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL's best record. Arizona's starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn't play for a second straight game.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
