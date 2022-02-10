GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s almost time for Cupid to strike! Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.
While many couples plan to celebrate with flowers this year, they may have a little more trouble than usual finding their favorites.
It’s an issue that is plaguing all industries right now, and the floral business is no exception: supply chain hiccups.
Local florists say what’s happening across the world is impacting their inventory, and could also affect how much you pay in the shop.
Twigs of Greenville owner Kate Tierney says thankfully – they’ve been able to keep their flower supply budding for the big day coming up. But she says they’ve had to get creative, with supply chain shortages forcing them to look beyond traditional suppliers to make sure the store stays blossoming.
“Glass is an issue," she told Fox Carolina. “And we ordered all of our glass back in November. Flowers have been kind of a concern too.”
Tierney says an atypical Valentine’s Day has presented them with a bulkier budding bouquet of obstacles than usual.
“We will be open on Sunday, delivering on Sunday this year," she said. “What’s better than for your wife – or girlfriend – getting flowers on Super Bowl Sunday?"
Beyond V-Day falling on the Monday after the big game, which she says presents a unique scheduling hurdle for deliveries, she also adds that supply issues have been top of mind for a lot of shops like hers trying to keep love in bloom.
“One of the areas we are seeing impact us price-wise is in the actual shipping of goods,” Tierney said. “There have been things with shipping from different countries, different farms have had problems," she went on.
She says this is the first year they’ve seen 10% surcharges for things like “container fees," and other new add-ons. But she also says they are doing everything they can to stem the tide, keeping prices down for customers.
“It’s a lot thinner of a margin for us, but there’s also more volume," she explained.
“It’s just putting a smile on somebody’s face, and letting them know that their words really meant something during the time," customer Angel King added.
King says she’s not worried about a marginal price increase. She knows her husband is getting her flowers for Valentine’s Day, but we caught up with her inside Twigs while she was there for her own reasons.
“I lost my father last year, and I have an acquaintance of mine at a doctors office a visit who became a good friend," she explained, saying that she was there buying flowers for her new friend who helped her through that hard time.
King says any occasion at all is a good excuse to stop and smell the roses this weekend.
“It’s not just a time for romance," she said. “It’s a time to let anybody know that you care about them."
“Order early!" Tierney concluded. “That’s the best message. I’d say call now. Whether it’s us or somebody else, get your order in. Or risk not having it delivered on time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.