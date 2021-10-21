GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Want to show your mom how much you appreciate her? Let There Be Mom's is hosting it's 15th annual Dine Out for Mom Thursday.
More than 90 Upstate restaurants will donate 20 percent of their total sales for the entire day on Thursday to help Let There Be Mom preserve legacies of local moms and dads who are battling life threatening illnesses.
You can dine-in, get carry out, order catering or even buy gift cards for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Be sure to confirm participating locations first:
- All In Coffee Shop
- Anthony's Pizzeria
- Bimini's Oyster Bar & Seafood Cafe
- Boston Pizzeria
- Bruster’s Ice Cream (5 Locations)
- Caesars Mediterranean Gill
- Carolina Ale House
- Chick-fil-A of Pelham Road
- Chick-fil-A Woodruff Rd
- Chicken Salad Chick (5 locations)
- ChopHouse ’47
- Clean Juice - Greenridge
- Crave Coffee
- Eggs Up Grill (5 locations)
- First Watch
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries (6 Locations)
- The Flat
- Fuddruckers (2 Locations)
- Good to Go **offering 20% donation for entire Week 10/18-22
- Great American Cookie Company (2 Locations)
- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Greektown Grille
- Green Tomato Buffet
- Greenfield’s Bagels and Deli (3 locations)
- The Habitap
- Inky's Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies
- The Lazy Chicken
- Lieu's Chinese Bistro
- Maple Street Biscuit Company (2 locations)
- Marble Slab Creamery (2 Locations)
- Napoli Pizzeria and Restaurant
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Olympian Grill
- The Open Hearth
- Paisanos Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant
- Papa's and Beer (3 Locations)
- Pizza Artista
- Sabroso Mexican Grille
- Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill
- Sassafras Southern Bistro
- Smoke on the Water
- Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar
- Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
- Sr. Salsa Mexican Restaurant
- Stax Omega Diner
- Stella’s Southern Bistro
- Stella's Southern Brasserie
- Taco La Barra
- Tacozzini
- Travinia Italian Kitchen
- Trio – A Brick Oven Cafe
- Tropical Grille (7 Locations)
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe (4 Locations)
- Uncle Berto's Burritos
- Upcountry Provisions Bakery & Bistro
- Village Kitchen @ Hartness
- Wildflower Cupcake and Dessert Bar
- Your Pie (Greenville)
You also have the option to buy raffle tickers to those restaurants. The grand prize is a gift card from each of the restaurant partners.
MORE NEWS: Carolina Panthers donates $50,000 in flood relief grants to two high schools to benefit athletic programs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.