GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Want to show your mom how much you appreciate her? Let There Be Mom's is hosting it's 15th annual Dine Out for Mom Thursday.

More than 90 Upstate restaurants will donate 20 percent of their total sales for the entire day on Thursday to help Let There Be Mom preserve legacies of local moms and dads who are battling life threatening illnesses. 

You can dine-in, get carry out, order catering or even buy gift cards for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Be sure to confirm participating locations first:

You also have the option to buy raffle tickers to those restaurants. The grand prize is a gift card from each of the restaurant partners.

