GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, were up bright and early Sunday morning in preparation for a very eventful day.

Deputies and troopers set up a perimeter around Five Forks Library in Greenville hours before the library is set to host a Drag Queen Story Hour.

The event was met with critics and supporters.

The groups GOP Politics of South Carolina and the Greenville Tea Party announced the will hold an alternate event at the same time at the Five Forks library branch Sunday, called the Pro-Family Community Gathering.

Inside, the drag queens who read said they had a positive experience.

"We've had nothing but love inside. It's been so great," said Rylee Hunty, one of the drag queens who read. She also organized the event after it was initially canceled. "There has not been any negative people that came in, if they did get in they didn't say anything to us."

Angela Zamora, a supporter, echoed Rylee's sentiments.

"Kids love costumes and character, and it's a real easy way to let him know that gender issues aren't taboo in our house," she said.

Protesters we spoke to say their outcries weren't about the LGBTQ community in general, but rather about the public nature of the story hour.

"What I am opposed to though is exposing children at a very young age to an alternative life style that they may not be able to comprehend," said Diane Vreeland.

"To be honest, i think it's more about them and pushing what they believe in," said Kevin Sareault. "You know, being a Christian guy, I just don't believe what they believe in. I don't think it's right."

One major voice against the story hour was Pastor Mark Burns of The Harvest Praise and Worship Center. He showed up with a campaign bus and spoke strongly against the event, saying "It's about exploiting children to a sexual life style at an early age."

Law enforcement was on scene throughout the entire event to ensure peace.

In order to maintain the crowds, law enforcement monitored roadways and travel both into and out of the area. They also blocked Sunnydale Drive.

Only residents and attendees were permitted to pass through their roadblock.

A group called 'SC Lightfoot' was also on scene. They told our crews that they were providing security.