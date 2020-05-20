WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is temporarily preventing the House of Representatives from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The court's order keeps previously undisclosed details from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election out of the hands of Democratic lawmakers at least until early summer. The court will decide then whether to extend its hold.
Supreme Court blocks House from Mueller grand jury material
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- 12-year-old boy shot to death in front of his twin brother
- Treasury is starting to send some stimulus payments on debit cards
- Police: Woman charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Spartanburg
- Police: Multiple people hurt, 4 arrested after shooting along Myrtle Beach's Ocean Blvd.
- Person with COVID-19 attended a church service and exposed 180 people, officials say
- Deputies: Two taken into custody after high speed pursuit reaches 120 mph along I-26, children found not properly restrained
- New hours of service rules have been set for America's truckers
- Police: Grandfather also found dead after grandson killed father in murder-suicide; his death has been ruled a homicide
- Expect more cases of strange coronavirus syndrome in kids, doctors warn
- House approves $3 trillion Covid aid bill and historic rules change to allow remote voting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.