GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Supreme Court sided with Greenville County Wednesday in the back-and-forth debate between the county and an adult entertainment club.
The court said they reversed a circuit court's grant of injunctive relief to Bucks, Racks and Ribs. The South Carolina Supreme Court also sent the lawsuit Bucks, Racks and Ribs filed against the county back to the circuit court for a ruling.
Bucks, Racks and Ribs on Frontage Road off Interstate 385 sued the county back in 2017, asking for an injunction on an ordinance that stops the location from having an adult business model.
According to court documents, this dispute began as a zoning issue between the county and the business. This current litigation began in 2017 when the business sued the county from their attempts to enforce its Sexually Oriented Business Code.
However, the county counterclaimed, asking the circuit court to make the business comply with the Sexually Oriented Business Code ordinance and other portions of the Greenville County Zoning Ordinance.
The county argued while it was told they couldn't enforce the Sexually Oriented Business Code ordinance, it was still entitled to a restraining order against the business because the business was operating as a sexually oriented business and violating the zoning ordinance.
The circuit court then heard testimony in March of 2018 from the county and "without addressing the merits of the county's arguments," the court ruled it didn't have jurisdiction to rule on the county's motion because any grant of relief to the county would impact the county's pending appeal in regards to the 2017 ordinance case.
In the ruling filed by the South Carolina Supreme court Wednesday, Bucks, Racks and Ribs opened in 2017 but shortly after it opened, the county believed it was operating as an adult entertainment venue. Following an inspection in May of that year, the county issued the business an official notice that said the establishment must operate as a restaurant, not have live entertainment and said that patrons and employees must be properly clothed.
The documents filed Wednesday also showed that in 2018 testimony during the county's appeal of the circuit court's denial of temporary injunctive relief, two undercover Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies said they went to the business and had similar experiences like what the inspection showed.
Court documents also showed what one private investigator saw when he went undercover to the business. He testified he paid a cover charge and when he walked into the main room, he saw "five to seven dancers performing on stage." He said other sexually oriented activities were going on as well.
After the testimony and evidence given, the county said it was able to show proof that Bucks, Racks and Ribs was illegally operating as an adult business venue because it featured live performances that was would be characterized as "specified sexual activities."
On Wednesday, after the ruling, Greenville County told us the following:
“We have the court’s ruling under review and are currently evaluating options for next steps. This result should help us get to a final resolution.”
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also responded, saying:
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office defers to the Greenville County Attorney’s Office for any comment on pending litigation involving the County. That said, we have reviewed the South Carolina Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion, and we are monitoring the situation closely as the case returns to the lower court on remand. As the legal process continues to play out in the lower court, we will take appropriate action, if and when it is necessary. We have no further comment at this time.
We have reached out to the Bucks, Racks and Ribs, but haven't gotten a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.