WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has kept a hold on President Donald Trump's financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.
The ruling returns the case to lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the case might ultimately be resolved.
The 7-2 outcome is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private.
The decision came shortly after the court upheld a prosecutor's demand for Trump's tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.
