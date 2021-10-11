GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gas prices have risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the past week in Greenville, averaging $2.98 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 452 stations.
Gas prices in Greenville are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than in September and are $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to the data.
The cheapest station in Greenville is priced at $2.77 a gallon as of Monday and the most expensive is at $3.29 a gallon, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state as of Monday is $2.74 per gallon while the highest is $3.63 per gallon, a difference of 89.0 cents per gallon.
Here are historical gasoline prices in Greenville and the national average going back 10 years:
- October 11, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
- October 11, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
- October 11, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
- October 11, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
- October 11, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
- October 11, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
- October 11, 2014: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)
- October 11, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
- October 11, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
- October 11, 2011: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
Below is also a breakdown of neighboring area and their current gas prices:
- Spartanburg- $2.97/g, up 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g
- Charlotte- $2.99/g, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.91/g
- Asheville- $3.09/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.
