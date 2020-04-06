MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many are bracing financially for what may come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina Governor, Henry Master, said Monday that he expects by the end of the week, more than 200,000 people will have filed for unemployment.
As many try to stay afloat, some will have to make drastic changes to their spending habits and tough financial decisions.
In an ideal situation, everyone would have enough money saved to get through the pandemic. Or, have enough money saved to cover six months worth of expenses. Unfortunately, that isn’t a reality for all South Carolinians.
FOX Carolina spoke with a financial advisor who stressed the importance of planning for short and long term goals.
Achieving financial independence or making sound decisions during these current times can position you and your family in a place of success.
Micah Valentine is the owner of Pinnacle Wealth Management in Mauldin, as a senior financial advisor, he hits home the importance of saving.
For thousands across the state, furloughs and layoffs are almost inevitable.
“A current situation where you don’t have the money to pay for situations like that, there are a lot of great things that the banks are doing,” said Valentine.
Some banks offer the option of hardship programs or payments deferral. Take for instance, a mortgage, if you can still afford to continue monthly payments on time then it would probably be best to do so.
“They’ll take that interest and add that to your monthly payment when that loan starts back. It would increase your monthly payment or say that loan was to be paid off in two years, now it’ll be two years and three months,” he said.
However, not all loan stipulations are the same.
Financial literacy, in stressful times like this often proves a better understanding of how money, loans, and stocks work.
“We have a lot of uncertainty happening right now, now knowing when is this virus going get past that peak,” said Valentine.
But standing on firm principles in the midst of uncertainty can lead to even greater gains.
“I think fear can be a positive outcome if you channel that in the right direction,” he said.
According to Valentine, the economy has seen its share of erratic behavior in previous health crises, especially with the stock market.
“Most all cases, we had a rapid rebound by the time the virus was at its peak,” Valentine said.
Now is a good time for individuals and families to evaluate their current financial standing.
