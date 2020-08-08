GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In July 2020, gunfire erupted at the Lavish Lounge nightclub in Greenville County, South Carolina. Two lives were lost that night, and more were injured.
But thousands of miles away, a decades-long friendship between one of the survivors and his friend in Portland, Oregon sparked an initiative.
Reggie Campbell and Nichole Larson were fast friends at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville 30 years ago. Larson now lives about 3,000 miles away from the Upstate, but never forgot the act of kindness Campbell extended to her in the 1990s.
"I just remembered how kind he had always been to me over the years," Larson told FOX Carolina via phone call.
So when she saw social media posts asking for prayers for Campbell, she had to dig in. She reached out to Campbell, who says right now he can't talk about what happened. But he did give Larson the okay to relay his experience. According Larson, Campbell was working at the lounge that night, during a concert held by upcoming rap artist Foogiano. But the night ended with shots fired, and Larson says Campbell was shot while protecting someone else.
Now, Campbell is recovering from the physical and mental trauma from that fateful night.
"Physical therapy for quite some time, and at this point no additional surgeries," she told us, "but unfortunately he's still healing and not able to work due to the injury. But other than that, I think the injury that will take the longest is the mental, after going through something so traumatic."
Larson offered financial help for her friend. At first, Thompson resisted, but Larson says the medical bills will keep coming, and with Campbell out of work, she wants to ensure those bills are handled.
You can use this link below to donate to the GoFundMe:
More information: As of writing, Greenville County deputies have arrested one person tied to the shooting: Jarquez Cooper. He faces two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and seven counts of attempted murder. Three other persons of interest are still sought in the investigation, believed to be from Athens, GA or Atlanta, GA. We have linked to previous stories on the Lavish Lounge shooting below.
The nightclub was operating illegally at the time, as the state of South Carolina has barred nightclubs from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lavish Lounge was also over its capacity for the Foogiano concert. Additionally, the state has barred concerts amidst the pandemic.
