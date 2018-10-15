GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Almost a month after a plane crash at the Greenville County Airport left two dead and two severely injured, one of the survivors wanted to personally thank his saviors.
The Greenville Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that they were visited by Steve Rose, one of the two survivors of the September 27 crash. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the event.
Rose said his wife, Marci Willhelm, was unable to come, as she is still recovering. However, he said that both he and Marci agree that "everyone in Greenville has been- and continues to be- amazing during their recoveries."
Members from Greenville City fire department, police department, communications personnel, paramedics, deputy coroners and aviation technicians gathered at Fire Station #1 on Verdae Boulevard to speak with the man whose life they saved.
The Facebook post detailed that first responders were able to, for the first time, recount to Rose how they saved his and his wife's life- how they extracted them from the plane, how they kept the leaking fuel from igniting.
Greenville Police said Rose made his way around the room, giving high-fives, handshakes and hugs to everyone.
The Florida couple still has a long way to go- Rose donned a back brace and walking boot for the occasion- but will never forget how lucky they are.
The post said that Rose and Wilhelm are choosing to be positive in their "second chances" at life.
