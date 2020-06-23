Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina homeowners have one week remaining to apply for federal disaster assistance if they had property damage caused by the storms on April 13.
Survivors of the storm can register for assistance from FEMA, even if they have insurance. FEMA will not duplicate insurance payments, but eligible homeowners and renters can receive FEMA grants for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property.
To date, FEMA has approved more than $7.5 million in federal disaster assistance for the April 13 storms.
The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 30. Residents living in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties can apply.
Register for assistance in one of three ways:
• Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
• The FEMA app. Visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
• Call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.
