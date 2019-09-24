Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an arrest had been made in back-to-back convenience store robberies.
According to investigators, 38-year-old Danny Felton Wilson, Jr was arrested for two strong armed robberies that occurred overnight.
Deputies say the first robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Corner Mart at 8698 White Horse Road. Deputies say Wilson Jr., assaulted the clerk and removed cash from the drawer before fleeing in a gold Cadillac Escalade.
The second robbery happened at 1:45 a.m. at the Spinx located at 2102 Old Spartanburg Road. Deputies say once again Wilson Jr., entered the store, assaulted the clerk and stole money from the cash register.
Deputies investigating spotted the gold Cadillac Escalade just after 2 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop, taking the suspect into custody.
The sheriff's office says Wilson Jr. was charged with two counts of strong arm robbery. According to arrest warrants, the suspect admitted guilt in both robberies.
He was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains on $30,000 bond.
