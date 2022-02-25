ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said officers recently charged a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing multiple items.
Officers responded to Mount Vernon Circle when the incident was reported on Thursday afternoon. When they arrived at the scene, they found that one of the apartment's windows had been broken. Officers spoke with the suspect and searched the apartment for information.
According to officers, this initial investigation helped them identify the suspect as 42-year-old Ronald Francis. Officers said surveillance footage showed Francis going into the apartment and stealing two handguns and the victim's vehicle. They added that Francis also shot one of the guns into the ceiling while inside. Luckily, no one was injured during this incident.
Francis was soon located in a nearby apartment. Officers took him into custody and charged him with the following.
- Felonious Breaking and entering and larceny from building
- Two counts of Larceny of a firearm
- Discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Damage to real property
- Damage to personal property
- Discharge of a firearm in city limits
Francis was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility, where he was given a $150,000 secured bond.
