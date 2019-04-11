ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man who hit a deputy's car during a chase and tried to hit another now faces attempted murder charges.
Deputies say they attempted to make a traffic stop in regards to an ongoing drug operation around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Station Drive.
The vehicle fled law enforcement, and a chase ensued.
During the chase, deputies say one of their own tried to box the suspect vehicle in. After the attempt, the suspect struck the deputy's car.
A PIT maneuver was then attempted by a certified deputy. After that tactic was employed, the suspect tried to hit another deputy vehicle.
The pursuit eventually ended on Old Gantt Mill Road after what deputies describe as the "reckless disregard" of the suspect driver.
A K-9 officer apprehended the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
No deputies were injured in the altercation. The suspect did suffer a laceration on his thigh from the K-9.
On Thursday, deputies confirmed the suspect as Justin Brown.
Brown was locked up in the Anderson County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder, possession of meth, failure to stop for blue light, and resisting arrest.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.