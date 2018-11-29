RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A New Mexico man faces multiple offenses, including sex crimes after he was caught in an Oklahoma motel room with a 13-year-old girl abducted from Western North Carolina.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance Monday afternoon in locating the teen. They said she was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
According to an FBI press release, agents and Rutherford County deputies found her in Checotah, Oklahoma just before 11 p.m. Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and FBI agents out of Oklahoma City were able to track down Aubrey and arrest 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Gardea faces charges from North Carolina for abduction of a child, and additional charges out of Oklahoma
Sheriff Chris Francis with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Gardea and the victim met on social media and he could have been taking her back to Albuquerque, NM, where he is from.
The SBI and FBI helped with the case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also worked in tandem and on site with investigators, and resources from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles led to an exact identity of the suspected vehicle. Further work pinpointed her location more than 900 miles away from home.
Investigators in Oklahoma said they found Gardea and the teen at the America’s Best Value Inn in Checotah.
The teen was taken to safety and Gardea was transported to the McIntosh County Criminal Justice Center, where he was charged with and lewd acts to a minor and a forcible sex offense.
The victim's family was notified of the success and she will soon be brought back to North Carolina.
Agencies involved also credited a keen eyewitness who helped begin the investigation with a strong lead. Authorities said Tuesday evening that they identified a vehicle in connection to the child's disappearance.
A white Subaru Outback was identified as a vehicle of interest in the search after authorities say the eyewitness saw her get into the car near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro.
Sheriff Chris Francis said the Subaru Outback was in Rutherford County between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday. It was identified in surveillance footage from three different areas in the county.
The FBI released surveillance footage of the Subaru Outback and said it was last seen at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A in Rutherford County.
Sheriff Francis says they worked around the clock to make sure all leads were being followed.
On Friday, Gardea will have his first court appearance in Oklahoma. According to deputies with the Mcintosh County Sheriff's office he faces charges in both Oklahoma and North Carolina. Deputies say any extradition hearing will be addressed at this appearance.
NOTE: Due to the nature of the case, we have removed the victim's name from the story since she has been safely located.
